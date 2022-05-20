Olean Police
- Wednesday, 10:11 a.m., Dakota J. Wade, 23, of Oean, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 09:09 a.m., Dustin Kling, 32, of Celeron, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was released on his own recognizance.
- Wednesday, 10:38 a.m., William Pierce, 46, of Great Valley, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was released on his own recognizance.
- Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., Cheyenne Redeye, 33, of Salamanca, was arrested on an arrest warrant. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail with no bail.
- Wednesday, 11:50 a.m., Ronald Calkins, 64, of Ellicottville, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was released on his own recognizance.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
OLEAN — James E. Pittman, Jr., 31, of Olean, was arrested at 7 p.m. May 8, on a parole warrant issued from the NYS Department of Corrections. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- ALLEGANY — Tina M. Escalera, 60, of Olean, was charged at about 5:40 p.m. May 9, with third-degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Josh A. Moore,41, of Jamestown, was charged at 5:26 p.m. Saturday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Codey Tingue, 37, of Delevan, was charged at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, with third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- EAST OTTO — Preston Anderson, 26, of Little Valley, was charged at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, with attempted burglary and criminal mischief. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Dylan Holmes, 22, of Allegany, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York
State Police
- HINSDALE — Zachary W. Knapp, 29, of Olean, was charged on Monday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; third-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal mischief, both class D felonies; fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; and numerous traffic infractions. He was released on his own recognizance.