OLEAN — City of Olean Police Department have announced that after 5 p.m. today, telephone service for police dispatch may be interrupted for up to two hours as copper connections are switched to fiber connections. 911 calls will not be affected. If you are in need of police for a non-emergency, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center should be contacted at (716) 938-9191 during this brief period.
Olean Police
- Saturday, 1:30 a.m.
, Le
- e Lookenhouse, 29, of Sugargrove, Pa., was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and unlawful possession of certain ammunition feeding devices, failure to register a weapon and unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, all class A misdemeanors. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 8:32 p.m.
, Shawn Siago, 50, of Salamanca, was charged on an indictment warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was turned over to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and taken to Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York
State Police
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:53 a.m. Friday on State Route 417 and Bell Brooks Road. TinaS. Doran, 60, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:16 a.m. Friday on State Route 219 and Kill Buck Road. Brandon M. Treat, 38, of Elba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:06 a.m. Friday on Route 16 and Martin Road. Steven R. Jagodzinski, 31, of Elma, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday on Madison Hill and Buck Farm roads. Jessie M. Kuhn, 29, of Friendship, w
- as identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:52 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at exit 23. Allen L. Herbert, 41, of Olean, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CENTERVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:45 p.m. Friday on Ballard and Rogers roads. Sheila K. Anderson, 59, and Darcy J. Hatch, 69, both of Fillmore, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:28 p.m. Friday on New Mexico Road and County Road 7. Kenneth G. Austin, 20, of Rushford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:04 p.m. Friday on Bixby Hill and California Hill roads. Wendy A. Stifter, 42, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.