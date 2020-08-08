Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Nicholas L. Stoll, 42, of Little Valley, was charged at 1:37 p.m. July 31 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, including methamphetamines and marijuana plants. He was released with appearance ticket.s
- SALAMANCA — Candy A. Jimerson, 57, of Little Valley, was charged at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. She was released on her own recognizence and due to appear in Salamanca Town Court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Thomas P. Kinnaird, 31, of Allegany, was charged at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was reported held.
- SALAMANCA — Travis L. Martin, 40, of Salamanca, was charged at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday with a violation of parole warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was reported held.
New York
State Police
- CARROLLTON — Zachary S. Johnston, 24, of Allegany, was charged at 2:10 p.m. Thursday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — Micah E. Smith, 50, of Portville, was charged at 2:31 p.m. Thursday with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony, and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Martin G. Doty, 50, of Yorkshire, was charged at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with aggravated driving while intoxicated per se and driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction within 10 years, both class E felonies. He was released with an appearance ticket.
