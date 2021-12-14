Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Johnathan R. Russell, 38, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $5,000 bail.
- Saturday, no time reported, Anthony P. Voccola, 32, of Wellsville, was charged wit second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Dalton Norris, 25, of Salamanca, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- OLEAN — Kelley L. Hendryx, 57, of West Virginia, was arrested at 11:06 a.m. Friday on a warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. She was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- RANDOLPH — Charles Riddell, 35, of Randolph was charged at 2:18 p.m. Friday, with second-degree robbery, a class C felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; and unlawful imprisonment, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- RANDOLPH — Jacob Snow, 35, of Jamestown, was charged at 2:18 p.m. Friday, with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; second-degree robbery, a class C felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; and unlawful imprisonment, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- LITTLE VALLEY — James Estabrooks, 27, of Salamanca, was charged at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and multiple uniform traffic tickets. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- EAST OTTO — Michelle Monroe, 26, of East Otto, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. Saturday on an arrest warrant issued from Erie County Sheriff’s Office. She was transported and turned over to ECSO.
- YORKSHIRE — Devin Laird, 25, of Delevan, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and multiple uniform traffic tickets. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ELLICOTTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:04 p.m. Sunday on Routes 219 and 242. Laura A. Pecorella, 43, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CARROLLTON — William J. Reynolds, 41, of Allegany, was charged at 12:38 p.m. Sunday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.