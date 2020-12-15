Olean Police
- Monday, 8:53 a.m., Jerry J. Peters, 58, of Olean, was charged on a violation of probation warrant.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 5:34 p.m.
, Maurice John, 38, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, Tyler W. Cowburn, 26, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with n appearance ticket and due in Wellsville Village Court Jan. 26.
New York State Police
- CUBA — Patrick T. Fuhr, 61, of Cheektowaga, was charged at 4:11 a.m. Sunday with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:24 p.m. Sunday on Fisher Blake and Brown Schoolhouse roads. Margaret C. Neamon, 70, of Machias, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:10 p.m. Sunday on Barnum Road and State Route 16. An unidentified 18-year-old Coudersport man was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.