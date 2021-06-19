Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Justice W. Conley, 22, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while abilities impaired by drugs, felony driving while intoxicated and aggravated unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, all class E felonies, and failure to yield, an infraction. He was released to a third party with appearance tickets.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CONEWANGO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday on Route 241 when a dump truck rolled over. The driver was not identified and minor injuries were reported.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Dustin C. Martin, 31, of South Dayton, was charged at 3:26 p.m. Thursday on an active arrest warrant and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He processed at Machias Town Court. He was released on his own cognizance.
New York State Police
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:56 a.m. Thursday on Route 98 S. and Wenrick Hill Road. Hillary J. Austin, 37, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:32 a.m. Thursday on North and Banks roads. Teddy P. Tomaszewski, 61, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:35 a.m. Thursday on Hard Scramble and Steward roads. Shane A. Ellis, 22, of Olean, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:41 a.m. Thursday on East Hill and Glinderman roads. Linda A. Niedzwiecki, 54, of Houghton, and Tevrett R. Covedill, 54, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMA— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:35 a.m. Thursday on Route 417 E. and Phillips Hill Road. Brent D. Taylor-Gughiocello, 24, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — William R. Lockwood, 29, of Franklinville, was charged at 3:18 p.m. Thursday with second-degree harassment, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN