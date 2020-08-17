Olean Police
- Thursday, 5:49 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on North Tenth Street. A vehicle operated by Laureen M. McCarthy, 71, of Olean, was backing out of a driveway when it hit a parked car registered to Katie L. Garcia, 34, of Ceres.
- Friday, 4:59 p.m., Jermiaine C. Latimore, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Eric J. Harrison, 26, of Salamanca, was charged at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on an appearance ticket and due to appear in Allegany Town Court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Benjamin J. Pavone, 27, of Allegany, was charged at 6 p.m. Thursday for fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E larceny. He was released on an appearance ticket and due to appear in Allegany Town Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- BELMONT — Tyler J. Fisk, 28, of Belmont and Robert H. Lytle, 25, of Friendship, were each charged at 3:37 Aug. 7 and 2 p.m. Friday, respectively, with fourth-degree grand larceny, credit card and fourth-degree grand larceny, firearm/rifle/shotgun, both class E felonies, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:14 a.m. Friday on I-86 at exit 25. Amandeep Singh, 31, of Bakersfield, Calif., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- RUSHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:02 p.m. Friday on Route 243 and Glenn Road. Angela M. Lorusso, 24, of Lancaster and Jeremiah Pomeroy, 23, of Houghton were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:24 a.m. Saturday on Byrnes Hill Road and County Route 31A. Tyler J. Shields, 21, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — Ashley A. Ginter, 32, and Marshall W. Vreeland, 26, both of Allegany, were each charged at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. Ginter’s status was not reported. Vreeland was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — Nicole D. Price, 45, of Wellsville, was charged at 3:55 p.m. Saturday with prohibited sale of alcohol, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- BELFAST — An unidentified 18-year-old Belfast man was charged at 4:40 p.m. Saturday with prohibited sale of alcohol, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- HUME — Elizabeth L. Fraser, 62, of Fillmore, was charged at 5:34 p.m. Saturday with prohibited sale of alcohol, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:41 p.m. Saturday on Chapel Hill Road and Irish Hollow. Shelby J. Hollis, 20, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEN — Richard L. Delude, 40, of Fillmore, was charged at 7:47 p.m. Saturdaywith first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, a class A misdemeanor; and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- OLEAN — Andrew J. Hutchison, 21, of Little Valley, was charged at 10:17 p.m. Saturday with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:03 p.m. Saturday on an unnamed road and Fireland Road. Nicholas J. Hinsken, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Andrew C. Nason, 27, of Delevan, was charged at 12:13 p.m. with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:24 a.m. Sunday on Rock Springs Road and Thornwood Drive. Dalton J. Nelson, 22, of Hamburg, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Roger L. McCracken, 51, of Great Valley, was charged at 4:33 a.m. Sunday with first-degree crimminal contempt, a class E felony. His status was not reported.
