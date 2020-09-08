Olean Police
- Friday, 2:58 a.m., Kristen L. Parks, 45, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors, and stop/stand/park on a highway, a violation. She was released with an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Sept. 21.
- Saturday 12:08 a.m., Derek D. Hittle, 27, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Sept. 29.
- Saturday, 3:15 a.m., Jordan D. Mays, 29, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Sept. 22.
- Saturday, 2:55 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at Sparky’s Pizza and Subs on West State Street. Dawson D. Dwaileebe, 21, of Olean, was backing out of a parking space when it struck a parked car registered to Elaine F. Kwiatkowski, 70, of Olean.
- Monday, 12:35 a.m., Michael A. Osby, 35, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 4:15 a.m., Casey R. Gilcrease, 28, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was held pending arraignment.
New York
State Police
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:25 p.m. Friday on State Route 305 and Cloverleaf Road. Bobi L. Dushnick, 31, of Almond, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT — Joseph R. Reed, 28, of Friendship, was charged at 1:55 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both class E felonies. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:24 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at the exit 31 onramp. Richard N. Keel, 78, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FARMERSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:20 p.m. Saturday on Routes 98 and 16 N. Courtney L. Russell, 23, of Tonawanda was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday on Route 19 and Genesee River Access Road. Nicole L. Chudy, 41, of Cheektowaga and Lindsay M. Hummingbird, 32, of Buffalo were identified as drivers. The third driver was reported to be an 18-year-old Elma man. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — Jessica M. Cook, 36, of New Hudson, was charged at 4:14 p.m. Saturday with unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- CLARKSVILLE — Lee E. Smith, 48, of Clarksville, was charged at 6:50 p.m. Saturday with first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony, and second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:24 a.m. Sunday on Route 16 and Five Mile Road. Sara A. Furman, 37, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Blaine E. Ponter, 25, of Delevan, was charged at 7:28 a.m. Sunday with second-degree vehicular assault, a class E felony, and operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released to a third party.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:04 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at exit 26. Julie L. Kane, 47, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:31 p.m. Sunday on Campground Road. Normand N. Beaudoin, 70, of Arcade was identified as a driver. The second driver was reported to be a 12-year-old Arcade boy. No injuries were reported.
- HUMPHREY — Kristina M. Kyler, 41, of Great Valley, was charged at 1:45 a.m. Monday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY