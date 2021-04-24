Olean Police
- Thursday, 7:47 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on East Spring Street. A vehicle operated by Cynthia A. Johnston, 67, of Allegany, struck a vehicle operated by Angela R. Rivera, 39, of Olean, while attempting to park.
- Thursday, 3:41 p.m., Dakota L. Spencer, 26, of Olean, was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class E misdemeanor.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- YORKSHIRE — Blaine E. Ponter, 26, of Yorkshire, was charged at 9:03 a.m. April 17, with second-degree contempt and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Ashley L. Spencer, 27, of Yorkshire, was charged at 9:03 a.m. April 17 with promoting a suicide attempt, a class E felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. She was reported held in Cattaraugus County Jail until further court proceedings.
- RANDOLPH — James R. Olson, 36, of Randolph, was charged at 8:42 p.m. Thursday with criminal contempt and harassment.
- OLEAN — Frederick E. Fuller, 57, of Olean, was charged at 6 p.mm. Thursday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was releasaed with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday on Route 275 and Pangburn Road. An unidentified 17-year-old girl was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:50 a.m. Thursday on County Route 48 at Genesee Valley School. Caitlin M. Fanton, 26, of Belmont, and Melissa B. Gough, 48, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:39 a.m. Thursday on County Road 20 and Riley Road. An unidentified 17-year-old girl was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — Donald J. Johnson, 32, of Olean, was charged at 2:26 p.m. Thursday with second-degree auto stripping, a class E felony. He was reported held.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ROULETTE