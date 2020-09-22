Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time reported, Cindilou E. Bouton, 50, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; and unregistered motor vehicle, inadequate/no stop lights and no/inadequate lights, all infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Wellsville Villag Court on Nov. 10.
- Sunday, no time reported, Jason M. Becker, 33, of Wellsville, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $10,000 bail and due to return to Allegany County Court on Sept. 24.
New York
State Police
- FILLMORE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:54 a.m. Saturday on South Genesee Street and Route 19. Rickey B. Hatch, 62, of Fillmore and John F. Cumings, 53, of Cheektowaga were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE