Conewango man charged with making terroristic threat
CONEWANGO — A Conewango man has been charged with making a terroristic threat after an investigation by Cattaraugus County Sheriffs Office, Investigation Bureau, the office reported Friday.
Dominick J. Brisley, 20, of Conewango, was charged at 10 a.m. Friday for the threat, a class D felony. Investigation showed that Brisley, in concert with another individual, called the sheriff’s office numerous times on Oct. 10 and 11.
He allegedly reported a bomb threat at an area school district, and made threats towards first responders and law enforcement who might respond to the scene of the incident. No injuries were reported.
Brisley turned himself in to authorities at the sheriff’s office, where he was released on his own recognizance.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 8:30 p.m., Mark J. Dwaileebe, 41, of Olean, was arrested on an active bench warrant issued from Olean Criminal Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 12:10 p.m., Angel L. Stone, 42, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 12:45 p.m., Karisa L. Bleeks, 37, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Her status was not reported.
Cuba Police
- Wednesday, approximately 4 p.m., two unidentified juveniles were charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation into alleged damage to property at Genesee Park and other locations in the village. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Schyler S. Kling, 26, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- WELLSVILLE — Richelle L. Kyser, 30, of Wellsville, was arrested Oct. 21, on a bench warrant issued from Allegany County Court. Kyser was transported to Allegany County Jail without bail.
- FRIENDSHIP — Darcie R. Smith, 30, of Olean, was arrested Oct. 21, on a bench warrant issued from Friendship Town Court. Smith was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $2,000 bail.
- ALLEGANY COUNTY — Samantha M. Cossairt, 29, of Olean, was arrested Monday on a bench warrant issued from Allegany County Court. Cossairt was transported to Allegany County Jail without bail.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:49 a.m. Thursday on State Route 417 and Hidden Willow Lane. Linnea M. Pollock, 25, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:50 a.m. Thursday on Route 16 and Gile Hollow Road. Daniele R. Rung, 35, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:45 a.m. Thursday on Elton Road and Lake Street. Maryann Hull, 62, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:22 a.m. Thursday on County Road 31 and Mossbrook Road. WD Johnston, 74, of Allentown, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Douglas J. Mosher, 38, of Olean, was charged at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, with aggravated contempt with prior, a class D felony, and aggravated family offense, a class E felony. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $15,000 bail.
- ALLEGANY — Michele M. John, 35, of Salamanca, was charged at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, with fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny, both class A misdemeanors. She was released on her own recognizance.
Pennsylvania State Police
SHARON TOWNSHIP, Pa.— Robert Sherwood, 22, of Wellsville, was found at 1:34 a.m. Sept. 24, with approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, one bundle of heroin, bath salts and associated drug paraphernalia.
- BRADFORD, Pa.