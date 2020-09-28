Police report image

Salamanca Police

  • Friday, 10 a.m., Richard D. Farnham Jr., 41, of Randolph, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassmment, a class A misdemeanor. He was released.
  • Friday, 3:24 p.m., Eric J. Harrison, 26, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor; and on two arrest warrants for aggravated family offense and second-degree disobey mandate. Harrison was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
  • Friday, 4:51 p.m., Wesley D. Kindt, 53, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor. Kindt was released with an appearance ticket for Salamanca City Court.
  • Friday, 5:59 p.m., Mica J. Young, 29, of Killbuck, was charged wtih disorderly conduct and possession of a hypodermic instrument, both class A misdemeanors. Young was released with an appearance ticket for Salamanca City Court.
  • Friday, 7:31 p.m., Cheyenne L. Armstrong, 39, of Salamanca, was charged wtih third-degree criminal possesion of a narcotic with intent to sell, a class C felony; four counts of possession of a hypodermic instrument and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors; and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. Armstrong was released with an appearance ticket for Salamanca City Court.

New York

State Police

  • RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:34 a.m. Friday on Route 243 and Balcom Beach Road. Alfred I. Haskins, 60, of Bradford, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:39 a.m. Friday on Rawson and New Mexico roads. Joshua M. Wickam, 43, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • OLEAN — An unidentified 16-year-old Olean boy was charged at 4:10 p.m. Friday with possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
  • ALLEGANY

— Robert Volgenau, 52, of Allegany, was charged at 7:45 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.

  • ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday on Plaza Drive. Philip G. Weimer, 79, of Wellsville was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
  • YORKSHIRE — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 5:13 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 39 and Old Olean Road. Sara M. Swain, 34, of Arcade, Kristen N. Wiedemann, 37, of Arcade and Laura J. Taylor, 62, of Buffalo were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
  • YORKSHIRE

    • — Angela M. Bragg, 37, of Chaffee, was charged at 8:30 p.m. Saturday with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child (sex/drug) and acting in a manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.

  • WELLSVILLE — Jerry R. Grossman, 58, of Andover, was charged at 8:31 p.m. with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
  • AMITY — Alisha A. Sands, 32, of Belmont, was charged at 10:19 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. She was reported held.
  • ALLEGANY — Shane E. Corkery, 23, of Olean, was charged at 10:24 p.m. with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
  • YORKSHIRE

    • — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:31 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 39 and Countyline Road. Gerald P. Welch, 84, of East Concord was identified as a driver. An unidentified 18-year-old Machias man was reported to be the second driver. One injury was reported.

    Tags

    Loading...
    Loading...