Salamanca Police
- Friday, 10 a.m., Richard D. Farnham Jr., 41, of Randolph, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassmment, a class A misdemeanor. He was released.
- Friday, 3:24 p.m., Eric J. Harrison, 26, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor; and on two arrest warrants for aggravated family offense and second-degree disobey mandate. Harrison was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Friday, 4:51 p.m., Wesley D. Kindt, 53, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor. Kindt was released with an appearance ticket for Salamanca City Court.
- Friday, 5:59 p.m., Mica J. Young, 29, of Killbuck, was charged wtih disorderly conduct and possession of a hypodermic instrument, both class A misdemeanors. Young was released with an appearance ticket for Salamanca City Court.
- Friday, 7:31 p.m., Cheyenne L. Armstrong, 39, of Salamanca, was charged wtih third-degree criminal possesion of a narcotic with intent to sell, a class C felony; four counts of possession of a hypodermic instrument and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors; and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. Armstrong was released with an appearance ticket for Salamanca City Court.
New York
State Police
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:34 a.m. Friday on Route 243 and Balcom Beach Road. Alfred I. Haskins, 60, of Bradford, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:39 a.m. Friday on Rawson and New Mexico roads. Joshua M. Wickam, 43, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — An unidentified 16-year-old Olean boy was charged at 4:10 p.m. Friday with possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
