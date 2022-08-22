Olean Police
- Saturday, 4:41 p.m., Anthony J. Gallo, 33, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 10:20 a.m., Clifford J. Pierce, 37, of Salamanca, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. Pierce was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 4:37 p.m., Elsie I. Redeye, 19, of Salamanca, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. Redeye was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 11:16 p.m., Amanda Calkins, 33, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Calkins was turned over to the sheriff’s office.
- Sunday, 12:33 a.m., Nathaniel Harrell, 22, of Salamanca, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from an unreported source. Harrell was reported held.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
SPRINGVILLE
- — Ashley N. Ellis, 38, of Springville, was arrested at 2 a.m. Tuesday, for second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. Ellis was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Bryce R. Tarbox, 26, of Allegany, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. Tarbox was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Theodore J. Hannold, Jr., 43, of Jamestown was charged at 10 a.m. Tuesday, on an unspecified violation of a Cattaraugus County Family Court act. Hannold was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- SALAMANCA — Christopher P. Rose, 26, of Salamanca, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, on a bench warrant issued from Arcade Village Court. Rose was turned over to Arcade Police Department.
- COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Ashton App, 20, of Olean, was arrested at 1 p.m. Thursday, on an active bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. App was transferred from Potter County Jail (Pa.) and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- COLDSPRING — Ruk Peterson, 63, of Binghamton, was charged at 10:40 p.m. Thursday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and traffic violations. Peterson was released with an appearance ticket.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Josh Press, 30, of South Dayton, was charged at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Press was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — Gavin L. Gebauer, 21, of Great Valley, was charged at 4:01 p.m. Saturday, with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Gebauer was released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Joshua R. Good, 42, of Allegany, was charged at 7:14 p.m. Saturday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; use of a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; and refusal to take a breath test, an infraction.
- SALAMANCA — Amanda Calkins, 33, of Salamanca, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Saturday on a bench warrant issued from Randolph Town Court. Calkins was released with an appearance ticket.
- GOWANDA — Ayden Jimerson, 24, of Gowanda, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. Sunday, on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. Jimerson was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York
State Police
- WILLING — James S. Hartz, 45, of Buffalo, was charged at 10:38 a.m. Thursday, with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. Hartz was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Christopher M. Engler, 44, of Tarentum, Pa., was charged at 2:01 a.m. Friday, with driving while intoxicated and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. Engler was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Bradley S. Beaver, 21, of Allegany, was charged at 8:32 a.m. Friday, with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.
- BIRDSALL — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:10 p.m. Saturday on County Road 16 and Worden Road. Glenford E. Davis, 82, of Arcade, was the driver. One injury was reported.
- MACHIAS — Robert E. Beckman, 36, of Machias, was charged at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Beckman was released with an appearance ticket.