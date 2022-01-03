Olean police investigate Saturday stabbing
OLEAN — City of Olean Police Department officials said that a report of a stabbing Saturday evening at State King on East State Street is under investigation. More information will be published as it becomes available.
Olean Police
- Saturday, 3:36 a.m., Zachary T. Cavana, 18, of Allegany, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors.
- Saturday, 1:32 p.m., Jae Andre R. Garcia, 18, of Olean, was charged with second-degree menacing and second-degree reckless endangerment, both class A misdemeanors, and reckless endangerment, a class B misdemeanor.
- Saturday, 7:35 p.m., Tyrone Walthour, 56, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and third-degree fleeing officer in motor vehicle and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, both class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 11:21 a.m., Felicia Buffalo, of Perrysburg, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. She was reported held.
- Thursday, 3:14 p.m., Curtis Zolner, 36, of Salamanca, charged on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was reported held.
- Friday, 10:13 p.m., Todd Krantz, 45, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08 of 1%, both unclassified misdemeanors, and traffic violations. He was released with uniform traffic tickets.
- Friday, 10:15 p.m., Stephanie McCoy, 41, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle, without insurance, a violation.
Cuba Police
- Wednesday, 9:32 p.m., Langford B. Whitford, 53, of Cuba, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count greater than 0.08%, a class E felony; aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors; and traffic infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, David P. Metcalf, 36, of Wellsville, was charged with aggravated family offense, a class E felony; second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Metcalf was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $5,000 bail.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Braydon J. Meacham, 22, of Randolph, was charged at approximately 12:05 a.m. Friday, with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Ja’Ryan M. Steen, 28, of Little Valley, was charged at 3:30 a.m. Dec. 24, with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony, and third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held on bail.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — Lavelle R. Sotero, 36, of Olean, was charged at 7 p.m. with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. Her status was not reported.
- ANDOVER — Michael J. Dixon, 49, of Angelica, was charged at 7:58 p.m. Thursday, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08 of 1%, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- HUME — Joseph L. Hepburn, 48, of Gates, was charged at 4 p.m. Friday, with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree menacing, both class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.
- FILLMORE — Steven D. Howarth, 36, of Fillmore, was charged 1:30 a.m. Saturday, with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. His status was not reported. He was charged again at 6:18 p.m. Saturday, with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance on that charge.
- CLARKSVILLE — Steven L. Adams, 57, of Bolivar, was charged at 3:53 p.m. Saturday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FREEDOM — Martin M. Ellis, 59, of Sandusky, was charged at 3:49 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08 of 1%, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — John Post, 22, of Shinglehouse, was charged at 9:14 a.m. Dec. 27, with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. His status was not reported.
- FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Eric W. Newburg was charged on Friday at an unreported time, with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was remanded to McKean County Jail on $10,000 bail.