Bolivar woman accused of having 470 bags of heroin
OLEAN — The Olean Police Department reported on Facebook Friday that a Bolivar woman was found to be in possession of a “large amount of suspected heroin” after a traffic stop.
An Olean patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on South Union Street at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday when the discovery was made.
Katelyn Barnes, 28, of Bolivar, who gave a false name at the time of the traffic stop, was found to be in possession of a reported 470 bags of heroin valued at $6,600; $1,729 in cash; a scale; and a used needle.
Barnes was charged at 1:01 p.m. Saturday upon turning herself in to police, with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor, and false impersonation, a class B misdemeanor.
Barnes was processed at the Olean Police Department and released with an appearance ticket to return to Olean City Court for further proceedings.
The patrol officer was assisted by the Street Crimes Unit of the department.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 12:38 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on North 15th Street. A vehicle operated by Jennifer S. Blakeslee 51, of Olean, was backing out of a parking space at Intandem when it struck a parked vehicle registered to Mallery’s Auto Body of Olean.
- Saturday, 1:45 a.m., Andrew S. Nelson, 29, of Allegany, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 4:06 a.m., Larry Jones Jr., 21, of Olean, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was reported held.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 2:48 p.m., William Bean, 37, of Olean, was charged with disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 6:16 p.m., Emily Wilder, 20, of Salamanca, was arrested on two outstanding bench warrants issued from Salamanca City Court. She was reported held.
- Friday, 1:03 a.m., Jacob White, 29, of Kill Buck, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to keep right, an infraction. He was released with uniform traffic tickets.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Gregory Pellet, 46, of Olean, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- ALLEN — An unidentified 12-year-old Allen boy was charged at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — David J. Pizzuti, 22, of Delevan, was charged at 3 p.m. Tuesday, with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- HUME — Whitney R. Barrett, 22, of Belmont, was charged at 9:30 a.m. Friday with with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — Meagan C. Gaylord, 19, of Wellsville, was charged at 7:51 p.m. Thursday, with prohibited sale of alcoholic beverage, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — David J. Pizzuti, 22, of Machias, was charged at 10:40 a.m. Friday, with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:25 p.m. Friday on Main Street and McKinstry Road. Michelle R. King, 52, of Machias, and Peter P. Montante, 63, of Franklinville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:29 p.m. Friday on Gleason Hollow and Old Log roads. Lee J. Hubbard, 45, of Portville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:27 p.m. Friday on Bolton and Creek roads. Jennifer C. Badoni, 43, of Machias, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Austin M. Pleace, 24, of Delevan, and Kyle D. Barber, 32, of Yorkshire, were each charged at 9:32 a.m. Saturday, with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Brent S. Porter, 40, of Cuba, was charged at 10:05 a.m. Saturday, with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Rene C. Gardon, 45, of Delevan, and John P. Board, 24, of Yorkshire, were charged at 10:30 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. respectively, on Saturday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:01 p.m. Saturday on County Road 15 and Robinson Road. Bryan K. Spath, 49, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — Shane A. Ellis, 22, of Hinsdale, was charged at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WILLING — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:31 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 19 and Graves Road. Eugene C. Ashline, 90, of Wellsville, and David W. Cashmer, 60, of Weedville, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — Anthony J. Beckhorn, 23, of Amity, was charged at 12:51 a.m. Sunday with obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:57 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 onramp to State Route 16. Tyler W. Clear, 19, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- ROULETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa.
— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday on Route 6. Barbara J. Houwer, 67, of Roulette, and Larry E. Lukehart Jr., 29, of Coudersport, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.