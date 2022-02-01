Olean Police
- Sunday, 11:59 a.m., Mark J. Dwailabee, 41, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and no license, an infraction. Dwailabee was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 7:25 p.m., Erin E. Shoup, 37, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Shoup was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Sunday, approximately 10:48 p.m., Ayden B. Hendricks, 21, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony; fifth-degree attempted arson, a class A misdemeanor; and reckless endangerment of property, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, Gary D. Hoernig, 68, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and improper turn, an infraction. He was released to a third party with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- AMHERST — Michelle King, 34, of Buffalo, was charged at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday, on multiple bench warrants and probation violation warrants issued from Cattaraugus County Court. She was transported and reported held in Cattaraugus County Jail.
- SALAMANCA — Richard O. Mclarney, 34, of Salamanca, was charged at 7:09 p.m. Saturday, on an active bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was reported held in Cattaraugus County Jail.
- SALAMANCA — David L. Fredlander Jr., 45, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 10:07 p.m. Saturday, on active bench warrants issued from Cattaraugus County Court and from Salamanca City Court. He was held in Cattaraugus County Jail.
- SALAMANCA — Lindsey Little, 31, of Salamanca, was charged at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, on a felony bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court and a felony bench warrant issued from Conewango Town Court. Her status was not reported.
- HINSDALE — Eric J. Nellis, 31, of Hinsdale, was charged at 4:33 a.m. Sunday, with aggravated family offense, , a class E felony, and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and third-degree assault, both class A misdemeanors. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail without bail.
- SALAMANCA — Andrew S. Nelson, 24, of Allegany, was charged at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, on an active bench warrant issued from Allegany Town Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $250 bail. He was then charged at 1 p.m. with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting prison contraband, both class A misdemeanors, during the intake process.
- SALAMANCA — Richard O. Mclarney, 34, of Salamanca, was charged at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, on a felony bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was reported held in Cattaraugus County Jail.
- SALAMANCA — Luke D. Westfall, 36, of Machias, was charged at 8:40 p.m. Sunday on a warrant issued from Machias Town Court for failure to report change of address/status to state sex offender registry. He was reported held in Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — Ronald D. McPeek, 70, of Hinsdale, was charged at an unreported time on Saturday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
Pennsylvania State Police
- LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dustin Crosby, 20, of Coudersport, was charged at 2:55 a.m. Saturday, with public drunkenness, underage alcohol and trespassing.
- ULYSEES, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:08 a.m. Jan. 22 on Rock Run Road. Marlin E. Wiest, 63, of Lykens, and Lon E. Sholly, 55, of Milton, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.