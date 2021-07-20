Cuba Police
- Saturday, 11:13 p.m., Willard N. Simons, 24, of Cuba, was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and a traffic violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- CATTARAUGUS — James R. Wilson, 36, of Machias, was charged at 12:43 p.m. Thursday with fourth-degree possession of stolen property, a class E felony, and three uniform traffic tickets. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Shawn M. Siago, 50, of Allegany, was charged at 9:30 a.m. Friday, with third-degree arson, a class C felony; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- RANDOLPH — Matthew A. Taylor, 37, of Randolph, was charged at 6:44 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- MACHIAS — Ian P. Collins-Klein, 26, of West Falls, was charged at 1:30 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both misdemeanors, and open container, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Alicia C. Kindt, 32, of Salamanca, was charged at 11:23 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and multiple traffic violations and infractions. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN
— Robbie J. Hulbert Jr., 26, of Olean, was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Monday on a warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Family Court. He was released.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — Eric J. Kaczor, 38, of Friendship, was charged at 4:30 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Devonte M. Connor, 19, of Portville, was charged Sunday at an unreported time with driving while ability impaired, an unclassified misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- HINSDALE — Rachel M. Patterson, 31, of Hinsdale, was charged at 7:40 p.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- WILLING
— Gretchen E. Brown, 29, of Wellsville, was charged at 8:50 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors, and leaving a personal injury accident, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- ROULETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa.
— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:33 p.m. Saturday on Fishing Creek Road south of North Street. Carleton B. Goodrich, 70, of Roulette, and Rikki . Rennells, 24, of Turtlepoint, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.