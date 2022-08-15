- Friday, 2 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Buffalo Street when a vehicle operated by Beth A. Gardner, 40, of Allegany, struck a vehicle operated by Katrina M. Ostricker, 57, of Great Valley. Gardner was charged with following too closely, a violation.
- Friday, 5:24 p.m., Carrie L. McLaughlin, 37, of Olean, was arrested on an active warrant issued from Olean City Court. McLaughlin was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 12:28 a.m., Kristiana M. Rivera, 22, of Olean, was charged with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation. Rivera was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 6:20 p.m., Ty M. Taylor, 19, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and traffic infractions. Taylor was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 9:05 p.m., Marissa C. Ketchner, 23, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Ketchner was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 11:34 p.m., Tony A. Gilcrease, 35, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Gilcrease was released with an appearance ticket.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- BELMONT — Melissa A. Farley, 39, of Wellsville, was arrested July 14 on a violation of probation warrant issued from Scio Town Court. Farley was released on her own recognizance.
- BELMONT — Ruth E. Foth, 24, of Whitesville, was arrested July 20 on an arrest warrant issued from Village of Wellsville Police Department. Foth was transported to Wellsville Police Department.
- BELMONT — Kyle W. Ahrens, 33, of Belfast, was arrested July 28 on a violation of probation warrant issued from Allegany County Court. Ahrens was remanded to Allegany County Jail without bail.
- BELMONT — Leah E. McCabe, 43, of Scio, was arrested July 29 on an arrest warrant issued from Wellsville Village Court. McCabe was transported to Wellsville Police Department.
- BELMONT — Emily S. Meeder-Cushman, 26, of Hume, was arrested Aug. 8 on a violation of probation warrant issued from Allegany County Court. Meeder-Cushman was remanded to Allegany County Jail without bail.
- BELMONT — Colin Vosburg, 35, of Freedom, was arrested Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Allegany County Court. Vosburg was remanded to Allegany County Jail without bail.
- BELMONT — Kevin D. Hills, 36, of Burns, was arrested Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued from a violation of probation warrant issued from Allegany County Court. Hills was remanded to Allegany County Jail without bail.
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office
- ELLINGTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at about 3:47 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 on Waterboro Hill Road. Cherie A. Steff, 65, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Cassadi L. Tillinghast, 37, of Delevan, was charged at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, with providing a false written statement, a class A misdemeanor. Tillinghast was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Nahvnnia N. Roat, 25, of Olean, was charged at 1:04 p.m. Friday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Roat was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Elizabeth A. Foster, 42, of Olean, was charged at 6:38 p.m. Friday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Foster was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Frank B. Cole, 39, of Olean, was charged at 9:33 p.m. Friday, with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. Cole was reported held.
- OLEAN — Samantha R. Reed, 31, of Hinsdale, was charged at 4:33 a.m. Saturday, with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. Reed’s status was not reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:58 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 on an eastbound on-ramp. Jean D. Caimite, 50, of Laval, QC, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Dustin J. Dashnaw, 39, of Yorkshire, was charged at 8:12 a.m. Saturday, with aggravated family offense, a class E felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Dashnaw was released on his own recognizance.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:25 a.m. Saturday off-road on Creek Road. Jerome M. Sebzda, 38, of Chaffee, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BRADFORD, Pa. — Eugene Kontz, 28, of Bradford, was found at 1:36 a.m. Aug. 5, to have multiple misdemeanor warrants and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
- BRADFORD, Pa. — Brent Kennedy, 22, of Bradford, was found at 12:15 a.m. Aug. 6, to be in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
- BRADFORD, Pa. — Dakota King, 19, of Cuba, N.Y., was found at 1:12 a.m. Aug. 5, to be in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.