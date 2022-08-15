Police report image

Olean Police

  • Friday, 2 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Buffalo Street when a vehicle operated by Beth A. Gardner, 40, of Allegany, struck a vehicle operated by Katrina M. Ostricker, 57, of Great Valley. Gardner was charged with following too closely, a violation.
  • Friday, 5:24 p.m., Carrie L. McLaughlin, 37, of Olean, was arrested on an active warrant issued from Olean City Court. McLaughlin was released with an appearance ticket.
  • Saturday, 12:28 a.m., Kristiana M. Rivera, 22, of Olean, was charged with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation. Rivera was released with an appearance ticket.
  • Saturday, 6:20 p.m., Ty M. Taylor, 19, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and traffic infractions. Taylor was released with an appearance ticket.
  • Saturday, 9:05 p.m., Marissa C. Ketchner, 23, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Ketchner was released with an appearance ticket.
  • Saturday, 11:34 p.m., Tony A. Gilcrease, 35, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Gilcrease was released with an appearance ticket.

