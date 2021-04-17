Olean Police
- Thursday, 11:13 p.m., Kierra M. Livingston, 24, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. She is due in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Benjamin W. Burroughs, 25, of Ellicottville, was charged at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, all class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- GENESEE — Shane M. Green, 33, of Wellsville, was charged at 4:24 p.m. Thursday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:22 p.m. Thursday on Route 16 and Lafferty Road. Melonie L. Climenhaga, 40, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS