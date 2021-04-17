Police report image

Olean Police

  • Thursday, 11:13 p.m., Kierra M. Livingston, 24, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. She is due in court at a later date.

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

  • ALLEGANY — Benjamin W. Burroughs, 25, of Ellicottville, was charged at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, all class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.

New York

State Police

  • GENESEE — Shane M. Green, 33, of Wellsville, was charged at 4:24 p.m. Thursday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
  • MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:22 p.m. Thursday on Route 16 and Lafferty Road. Melonie L. Climenhaga, 40, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • MACHIAS

— David J. Pizzuti, 22, of Yorkshire, was charged at 9:35 p.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.

