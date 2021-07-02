NORTH COLLINS — The body of a Western New York woman who had been missing since Tuesday has been found, New York State Police reported Friday.
State police said the death of Gina J. Baca, 45, of Angola, is being investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Forensic Identification Unit.
No further information was released. Anyone with information regarding Baca’s death may contact state police at (585) 344-6200.
Cuba Police
- June 24, approximately 10 p.m., Charles R. Houser II, 36, of Gerry, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- BELFAST