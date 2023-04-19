WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville man has been charged on multiple cases in the village going back to November 2022.
Brandon W. Flint, 29, was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor, following an incident on Loder Street on Saturday.
Flint was additionally charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor, for allegedly being in possession of a bicycle reported stolen from North Brooklyn Avenue on April 11.
He was also charged with a bench warrant for failure to appear in Wellsville Village Court on Nov. 15 on a previous resisting arrest charge. Flint was also charged for third-degree bail jumping, a class A misdemeanor, and another bench warrant violation for failing to appear in Wellsville Village Court on Nov. 15 on previous second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor, and vehicle and traffic charges.
Flint was also charged with fifth-degree criminal possession, a class A misdemeanor, for allegedly being in possession of a backpack reported taken from a vehicle on Maple Avenue on Feb. 25.
He was processed on all charges and committed to the Allegany County Jail without bail. Flint is due back in Wellsville Village Court at a later date
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time provided, an 18-year-old Andover youth was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; unnecessary smoke and unsafe starting, infractions. Charges stem from a traffic stop in the city. The youth was processed, released to a third party and is due to appear in village court at a later date.
- Friday, no time provided, Clifford W. Krug, 59, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. Charges stem from an incident in the village. Krug was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, no time provided, Paul J. Carpenter, 49, of Wellsville, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all class A misdemeanors, all stemming from an incident in the village. Carpenter was also charged with third-degree bail jumping, a class A misdemeanor, and a bench warrant for failing to appear in Wellsville Village Court on Nov. 1 on a previous second-degree harassment charge, a violation. Carpenter was processed and committed to the Allegany County Jail on a $2,500 cash bail, $5,000 property bond or $10,000 partially secured bond.
- Monday, no time provided, Kyle D. Kruger, 31, of Friendship, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; petit larceny, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Charges stem from an incident that took place March 20 in the village. Kruger was processed and committed to Allegany County jail on $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 property bond or $5,000 partially secured bond.
- Monday, no time provided, Daniel D. Wood, 56, of Nunda, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. Charges stem from a January incident in the village. Wood was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Stephen C. Calbi, 54, of Allegany, was charged at 5:29 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.18 or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; moved from lane unsafely and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, infractions. Calbi was processed and released with appearance tickets for arraignment at a later date.
- SOUTH VALLEY — Ronald Bishop, 41, of Marin, was charged at 12:30 a.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; moved from lane unsafely and speed not reasonable and prudent, infractions, among other charges. Charges follow an investigation of a motor vehicle accident in the town. Bishop was processed and released with appearance tickets for arraignment at a later date.
- HINSDALE — Reynaldo A. Maldonado, 36, of Buffalo, was charged at 4:24 a.m. Monday with driving while ability impaired due to drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; moved from lane unsafely and drove across hazard markings, infractions. Maldonado was processed and released with an appearance ticket for arraignment at a later date.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident occurred at 6 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 16 and Pioneer Lane. Danielle L. Moss, 28, of Freedom, and Olibrian Palacpac Mallari, 31, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — Kelly A. Blair, 46, of Cuba, was charged at 11:30 a.m. Monday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, stemming from a March 7 incident. Blair was processed and issued an appearance ticket.