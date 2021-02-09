Police report image

WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for a Jan. 17 incident that allegedly occurred on Madison Street.

Jamie S. Clark, 32, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; second-degree attempted assault, a class D felony; second-degree menacing, second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief, all class A misdemeanors; third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation.

Wellsville police said Clark was released on order to follow up with probation and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court at a later date.

Olean Police

  • Monday, 12:15 a.m., Jamie L. Stutz, 33, of Cattaraugus, was charged on an active arrest warrant issued from Olean City Court for second-degree assault, a class D felony after turning herself in. Stutz was held pending arraignment.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

  • FARMERSVILLE — Tyler J. Bielanin, 22, of Farmersville, was charged at 5:30 a.m. Sunday on an active violation of probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was turned over to Cattaraugus County Jail pending further court action at a later date.

New York State Police

  • WELLSVILLE — Brendan R. Wentling, 27, of Campbell, was charged at 10:59 a.m. Sunday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
  • WELLSVILLE — Katie M. Willis, 34, of Corning, was charged at 11 a.m. Sunday seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
  • MACHIAS — Daniel J. Jennings, 37, of Machias, was charged at 2:25 p.m. Sunday with first-degree unlawful imprisonment and criminal possession of a firearm, both class E felonies, and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held on cash bail.
  • WEST ALMOND

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:42 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at the West Almond exit. Allen J. Preston, 34, of Osceloa, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

