SCIO — A Scio man was arrested Wednesday on charges he sexually abused multiple children, the New York State Police reported Thursday.

Carry D. Keyser, 21, was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

According to police, troopers received a complaint Sept. 9 of possible sex abuse of multiple children under the age of 10. The investigation determined that Keyser was in close proximity with multiple children for a length of time and allegedly sexually abused them.

Keyser was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 property bond.

Olean Police

  • Thursday, 4:36 p.m., Albert T. Vince, 45, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Vince was released with an appearance ticket.

Salamanca Police

  • Wednesday, 8:31 a.m., Bradley Stahlman Jr., 25, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; two counts of aggravated family offense, a class E felony; and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Stahlman was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
  • Wednesday, 8:53 a.m., Brett Williams, 27, of Steamburg, was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class E felony; third-degree assault, second-degree menacing and second-degree criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors. Williams was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
  • Wednesday, 9:11 a.m., Shayne Sage, 32, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Sage was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
  • Wednesday, 4 p.m., Jeremy Kasperek, 27, of Salamanca, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. Kasperek was released with an appearance ticket.

New York State Police

  • BOLIVAR — An 18-year-old Bolivar resident was charged at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday with petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported July 10. The suspect was released with an appearance ticket.
  • MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday on Route 16 near Zoulko Road. Ronni A. Sampson, 53, of Delevan, and Babi S. Delaney, 67, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.

