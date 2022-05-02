ALLEGANY — New York State Police announced Sunday the details of an arrest made April 25 in the town of Allegany.
An investigation brought the charge of second-degree falsely reporting an incident, a class E violent felony, against Lennox B. Wilson, 28, of Persia.
It revealed that Wilson had pulled a fire alarm in the library of St. Bonaventure University.
He was arraigned in Allegany Town Court and released on his own recognizance to reappear in court in June.
Olean Police
- Friday, 10:08 a.m., one injury was reported in a two-vehicle accident at West State Street and Grossman Avenue when a vehicle operated by Kaitlin A. Myers, 30, of Delevan, was struck from behind by a vehicle operated by Robert E. Johnson, 71, of Portville. Johnson was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Friday, 6:17 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident when a vehicle operated by Cheryle L. Woodruff, 58, of Friendship, struck a parked vehicle registered to Stacey J. Maine, 36, of Olean, from behind.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 3:47 p.m., Kristen Doner-Shaffner, 25, of Salamanca, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 3:52 p.m., Erik Seitz, 35, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree disobeying a court mandate (criminal contempt), a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- Friday, 5 p.m., Jared Roode, 24, of Salamanca, was charged with aggravated family offense, third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, all class E felonies; and third-degree assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- Saturday, 1:15 a.m., Elijah Cook, 19, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and other uniform traffic tickets. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- FREEDOM — Anthony C. Aldridge, 33, of Freedom, was charged at 2:32 p.m. Friday, unlawfully growing cannabis, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — Tristin L. Weidman, 26, of Angelica, was charged at 8:56 p.m. Friday, with possession of obscene sexual performance by a child, a class E felony. He was released an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Marshall P. Fox, 32, of East Aurora, was charged at 2:35 a.m. Sunday, with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- OTTO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:31 p.m. April 24 on Route 59. Jordan A. Larner, 21, of Johnsonburg, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- OTTO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:31 p.m. Thursday on Main Street just east of Tram Hollow Road. Dennise M. Whiteman, 58, of Duke Center, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.