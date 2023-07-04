PERRYSBURG — A Perrysburg man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident where he allegedly fired at law enforcement officers responding to a call at a residence, the New York State Police reported Monday.
Michael D. Buthy, 42, was charged Saturday with first-degree attempted murder, a class A felony; and first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony.
According to police reports, troopers based out of the Collins barracks as well as deputies out of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported mental health call on Town Line Road in the town of Perrysburg at 11:48 a.m. Saturday. Buthy allegedly discharged multiple rounds from a long gun, including at responding officers. One of the troopers reportedly returned fire with a division-issued patrol rifle.
No persons were struck in the exchange of gun fire.
Buthy was taken into custody at 11:10 p.m. at the residence and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held without bail.
In addition to troopers and Cattaraugus Sheriff’s deputies, the Erie County Sheriff’s Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department, Perrysburg Volunteer Fire Department, Dayton Volunteer Fire Department, South Dayton Volunteer Fire Department, Gowanda Volunteer Fire Department and the Cattaraugus District Attorney’s Office all provided significant assistance with this incident.
Olean Police
- Sunday, 4:29 a.m., Joseph Ezekial Almeida, 30, of Homedale, Idaho, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor; operating without an inspection sticker, consumption of alcohol/cannabis in a motor vehicle on the highway, no license, failure to keep right and insufficient tail lights, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Almeida was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 8:38 a.m., Denis Akgun, 65, of 605 Front St., was charged with public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. Akgun was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 5:55 p.m., Zachary Joseph Cave, 35, of 306 N. Union St., was charged with illegal sale/use of toxic vapors, a class A misdemeanor. Cave was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 10:23 p.m., George W. Phillips, 44, of 605 W. State St., was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony. Phillips was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 9:48 a.m., Lennox Brenon Wilson, 30, no permanent address, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported at WellNow Urgent Care. Wilson was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 10 a.m., Preston James Quinn, 29, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cattartaugus County Court relating to a charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Quinn was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Kelsey Lee French, 53, of 920 Griffin St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. French’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 6:18 p.m., Alan M. Schrader, 39, of 209 N. Clinton St., was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported altercation. Schrader was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 6:59 p.m., Ronald J. Kuhaneck, 53, of Randolph, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; circumventing an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; and unsafe backing, an infraction. Kuhaneck was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- GREAT VALLEY — Rodrick D. Hollis, 36, of Memphis, Tenn., was charged at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Hollis was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Mason F. Hoose, 24, of Lakewood, was charged at 10 a.m. Friday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Hoose was released on his own recognizance.
- RANDOLPH — Charles W. Riddell, 36, of Randolph, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday on two felony bench warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Riddell was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
New York State Police
- COLD SPRING — Brandon O. Bolt, 30, of Iowa, was charged at 9:53 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Bolt was reported held.
- CENTERVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:21 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 36 and Dow Road. Kelly L. Macleod, 29, of Madison, Ohio, and Ryan T. Siperek, 37, of Great Valley, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:18 p.m. Monday at the intersection of North First Street and Maple Avenue. Derek Stephen Douthit, 24, of Allegany, and Sean O. Robertson, 27, of Avon, Ind., were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- BOLIVAR — Michael R. French, 45, of Bolivar, was charged at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. French was released with an appearance ticket.