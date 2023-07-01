Olean Police
- Thursday, 6:12 p.m., Judson D. Beattie, 36, of Olean, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation. Beattie was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 8:18 a.m., Ezra L. Johnson, 32, of Olean, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Johnson was taken into custody baked on four unrelated bench warrants out of City of Olean Court.
- Friday, 12:56 p.m., George G. Vancleaf, 50, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property — credit card, a class E felony; and unlawful use of credit card, a class A misdemeanor. Vancleaf’s status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 8:28 p.m., Timothy E. Prouty, 29, of Franklinvile, was charged with grand larceny, a class D felony; aggravated family offense and criminal possession of stolen property, class E felonies; and petit larceny and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. Prouty was processed and held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 8:30 p.m., Elijah J. Miller, 23, of Salamanca, was arrested on two bench warrants. Miller was processed and held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- HUME — Jeremy J. Vankuren, 33, of Fillmore, was charged at 4:15 p.m. Thursday with aggravated cruelty to animals, a class E felony; second-degree kidnapping, a class B felony; three counts of torturing, injuring or not feeding animals and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors; and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. Vankuren was processed and held pending arraignment.
- ANDOVER — Eric M. Harrison, 34, of Andover, was charged at 7:58 p.m. with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor.