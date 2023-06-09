Salamanca Press
- Wednesday, 10:18 p.m., Willson Clark, 43, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Clark was issued an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time provided, Rachel M. Sebree, 34, of Andover, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from an incident reported in April. Sebree was also arrested on a bench warrant out of issued out of Wellsville Village Court and charged with third-degree bail jumping, a class A misdemeanor. Sebree was arraigned and committed to Allegany County Jail without bail and is due back in Wellsville Village Court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Dana M. Daniels, 34, and Christina S. Wyatt, 45, both of Great Valley, were charged at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors, and Cody P. Wyatt, 33, of Salamanca, was charged with one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. All three were processed and released with appearance tickets for Little Valley Town Court at a later date.