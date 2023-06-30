RANDOLPH — A tractor-trailer rig hit an off-road vehicle Wednesday morning in the town, resulting in injuries for two minors.
At approximately 6:20 a.m., the tractor-trailer operated by K.C. Chamberlin Jr., 25, of Jamestown, was traveling on Coldspring Road and attempted to pass a side-by-side ATV making a left turn onto Archer Road.
The two juvenile occupants of the side-by-side, who were not identified, sustained juries in the accident and were transported to UPMC Chautauqua via ambulance.
Chamberlin, who was not injured, was charged with failure to keep right and driving in the center lane, violations. Chamberlin is due to appear in Town of Randolph Court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 3:43 a.m., Miguel A. Ruiz-Mojica, 47, of Olean, was charged with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. Ruiz-Mojica’s status was not reported.
- Thursday, 9:43 a.m., Frederick E. Fuller, 60, of Cuba, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued at greater than $1,000, a class E felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Fuller was subsequently charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Fuller was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Daniel E. Fronczak, 47, of Bolivar was arrested on a violation of probation warrant. Fronczak was arraigned and committed to Allegany County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond, a $2,000 property bond or a $4,000 partially secured bond. Fronczak is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court at a later date.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Dan A. Middaugh, 49, of Willing, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, and three counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Charges stem from an incident reported June 17. Middaugh was arraigned, released and is due back in Wellsville Village Court at a later date.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Jose J. Maisonet, 68, of Olean, was charged at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday with forcible touching of intimate parts, a class A misdemeanor. Charges stem from an incident reported May 26. Maisonet was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- WIRT — Fred C. Galbreath, 49, of Olean, was charged at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Galbreath was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- HUME — Md T. Islam, 32, of Buffalo, was charged at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday with assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, a class B felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use, a class A misdemeanor. Islam’s status was not reported.