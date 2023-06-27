Olean Police
- Sunday, 12:24 a.m., Payton M. Catalino, 24, of Belfast, was charged with driving while intoxicated — first offense, an unclassified misdemeanor; refusal to take a breath test and speed in zone, infractions. Catalino was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 8:42 a.m., Justin W. Carr, 33, of Olean, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia — scales, class a misdemeanors. Carr was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 12:27 p.m., Brooklyn D. Halsey, 23, of Olean, was charged with criminal mischief — reckless endangerment of property valued at more than $250, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Halsey’s status was not reported.
- Sunday, 6:27 p.m., Kristina M. Harvey-Ruiz, 45, of Olean, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia — sales, class A misdemeanors; and suspended motor vehicle registration, an unclassified misdemeanor. Harvey-Ruiz was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 10:19 p.m., Dustin A. Haynes, 30, of Olean, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation. Haynes’s status was not reported.
- Monday, 2:04 p.m., Brandi R. Finch, 34, of Hinsdale, was arrested on a bench warrant out of Town of Belfast Court. Finch was transported for processing.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 1:54 p.m., Isabelle J. Shelton, 26, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. She was processed and held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 7:03 p.m., Mackenzie P. Green, 27, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. He was processed and held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 8:45 a.m., Dennis W. McClune, 25, of Steamburg, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 4:28 p.m., Amy R. Mikulski, 37, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony; reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use/harm, acting in a manner to injure a child 17 or younger and resisting arrest, all class A misdemeanors. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 7:15 p.m., Max C. Braun, 25, no address provided, was arrested on a bench warrant. He was processed and turned over to Olean police.
- Saturday, 12:40 a.m., Bryce J. Jimerson, 22, of Salamanca, was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation. He was processed and reported held.
- Saturday, 2:13 a.m., Jarett R. Slaughenhaupt, 20, of Little Valley, was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI, unclassified misdemeanors; drinking alcohol or using cannabis in a motor vehicle, an infraction; and several other traffic violations. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 5:39 p.m., Jordan R. Green, 27, of Salamanca, was charged with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 6:10 p.m., Yancey A. Dowdy, 36, of Salamanca, was charged with criminal nuisance, a class B misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct, a violation. He was processed and reported held.
- Monday, 3:46 a.m., Alanis L. Jones, 18, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated, DWI with BAC greater than 0.08% and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; unsafe turn and failure to stop at a stop sign, infractions. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- June 24, no time provided, Victoria L. Stormer, 52, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- June 24, no time provided, Patrick W. Gallagher Jr., 31, of Wellsville, was charged with two counts of second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct, violations. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- GREAT VALLEY — Elias Victor, 23, of Great Valley, was charged at 12:52 p.m. June 6 with third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors; . Victor was arraigned and is due back in Town of Great Valley Court at a later date.
- BUFFALO — Evan Black, 28, of Portville, was arrested at 10:18 p.m. Thursday on a felony bench warrant out of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Evan was transported from the Erie County Holding Center to the Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment in court at a later date.
- COLDSPRING — Dennis W. McClune, 25, of Coldspring, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Friday on a bench warrant out of City of Salamanca Court. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Carmen E. Vazquez-Mercado, 44, of Buffalo, was charged at 11:05 a.m. Friday with second-dedgree promoting prison contraband, a class A misdemeanor. She is due to appear in Town of Little Valley Court at a later date.
New York State Police
- MACHIAS — Cody J. Slomba, 30, of Machias, was charged at 11:51 a.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal trespassing, a class A misdemeanor. Slomba was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- GOWANDA — Dakota O. Cordell, 26, of Dunkirk, was charged at 1:47 p.m. Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia — scales, class A misdemeanors; and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Cordell was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — Tamara R. Howard, 26, of Port Allegany, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon — assault rifle, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor; and unlawful possession of an ammo feeding device, a class B misdemeanor. Howard was reported held on a bail bond.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:52 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Maple Grove and Marble springs roads. Guadalupe Lopez-Ulloa, 26, of Beardstown, Ill., was identified as the driver. Two persons were reported injured.
- MACHIAS — Cody J. Slomba, 30, of Machias, and Corey L. Tingue, 39, of Delevan, were each charged at 10:28 a.m. Sunday with third-degree illegal entry with intent to burgle, a class D felony. Both Slomba nd Tingue were processed and issued appearance tickets.
- YORKSHIRE — William G. Church, 36, of Guilford, Maine, was charged at 3:17 p.m. Sunday with second-degree aggravated harassment — communicate threat, a class A misdemeanor. Church was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- OLEAN — Jean G. LaFleche, 41, of Portville, was charged at 6:25 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. LaFleche was processed and issued and appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:53 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 near exit 27. Angelique E. Hand, 46, of Mansfield, Pa., was identified as the driver. One person was reported injured.