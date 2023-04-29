New York State Police
- MACHIAS — Aaron B. Pleace, 28, of Delevan, was charged at 5:55 p.m. Thursday with third-degree criminal mischief with property valued at more than $250, a class E felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief preventing an emergency call and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Pleace was issued an appearance ticket.
- RUSHFORD — Bradly J. Adams, 30, of Black Creek, was charged at 8:03 p.m. Thursday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle driving while under the influence of drugs with a prior conviction within 10 years, class E felonies. Adams was issued an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Shawn S. Carapellatti, 31, of Olean, was charged at 10:48 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated, first offense, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08%, first offense, both unclassified misdemeanors. Carapellatti was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Ryan M. Ketchner, 19, of Olean, was charged at 1:19 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated, first offense, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08%, first offense, both unclassified misdemeanors. Ketchner was issued an appearance ticket.