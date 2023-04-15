Olean Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Robert L. Scicchitano, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident that occurred Sept. 10, 2022, in the city, when Scicchitano allegedly wrote a racial slur on a victim’s vehicle with paint. Schiccitano was issued an appearance ticket for city court on a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time reported, Steven M. Gaddy, 41, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident at Dollar General on Jan. 30. Gaddy was located by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to Wellsville police. Gaddy was processed, released and is due back in village court at a later date.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — John W. Blakely, 48, of Hinsdale, was charged at 12:35 p.m. Thursday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. Blakely was reported held.