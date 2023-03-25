New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Anthony M. Margeson, 38, of Allegany, was charged at 7:15 a.m. Thursday with criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors; and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Margeson was reported held.
- AMITY — Terry G. Hilliard, 44, of Belmont, was charged at 11:08 a.m. Thursday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. Hilliard was released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Timothy S. Irvin, 47, of Allegany, was charged at 5:09 a.m. Friday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Irvin was issued an appearance ticket.