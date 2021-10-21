Police report image

WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville man has died Wednesday evening after his motorcycle struck a deer, the New York State Police reported Thursday.

Troopers out of Amity barracks responded at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday to a report that a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle had struck a deer on Route 417.

The operator, identified by police as Eric E. Trimble, 60, was transported to Jones Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Olean Police

  • Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Wayne Street near North Fifth Street. A vehicle operated by Sullivan I. Tellado, 22, of 208 S. Eighth St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Ashley A. Cotton, 32, of 607 W. Henley St., which was stopped in traffic. Tellado was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
  • Wednesday, 11:35 p.m., Brendan Gene Chapman, 24, of 117 S. Seventh St., was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Chapman was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
  • Thursday, 4:02 p.m., Nicholas S. Smith, 35, of 319 N. 13th St., was arrested on a warrant issued by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Smith was turned over to deputies.
  • Thursday, 4:02 p.m., Dustin Allen Haynes, 29, of 119 S. 11th St., was arrested on a warrant issued by the New York State Police out of Olean. Haynes’ status was not reported.
  • Thursday, 4:20 p.m.

, Antonio W. Downey, 22, of 2 Murray Ave., Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, and indistinct plate, an infraction. Downey is due back in court at a later date.

Salamanca Police

  • Tuesday, 6:37 p.m., Christopher J. Poling, 37, of Killbuck, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation. Poling was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
  • Tuesday, 9:49 p.m., John L. Fillgrove, 28, of Olean, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, class E felonies; operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; uninspected motor vehicle and operating without insurance, infractions. Fillgrove was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
  • Wednesday, 10:36 p.m.

, Patrik A. McVinney, 28, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, unclassified misdemeanors; and failure to stop at a stop sign, an infraction. McVinney was processed and released with an appearance ticket.

Wellsville Police

  • Wednesday, no time provided, Austin J. Hunt, 42, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on Howard Street. Hunt was processed and committed to Allegany County Jail on $500 cash bail or $1,000 property bond. He is due back in court at a later date.

New York

State Police

  • DAYTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:27 a.m. Wednesday on Route 62 near Route 322. Brett C. Elberson, 32, of South Dayton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ALFRED — Rex Oney, 44, of Alfred, was charged at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday with three counts of forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 23. Oney’s status was not reported.
  • WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday on Route 417 near Miller Road. Sieglinde S. Feenaughty, 56, of Allentown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday on Route 961F near Route 14. Lawrence J. Rizzo, 78. of Arkport, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
  • ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday on Route 417 near Hidden Willow Lane. Toby A. Lindberg, 47, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ALLEGANY

— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday on Route 417 near Sheldon Drive. Ahmed Dimbil, 40, of Buffalo, and Aaron L. Stearns, 35, of Hinsdale, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...