WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville man has died Wednesday evening after his motorcycle struck a deer, the New York State Police reported Thursday.
Troopers out of Amity barracks responded at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday to a report that a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle had struck a deer on Route 417.
The operator, identified by police as Eric E. Trimble, 60, was transported to Jones Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Wayne Street near North Fifth Street. A vehicle operated by Sullivan I. Tellado, 22, of 208 S. Eighth St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Ashley A. Cotton, 32, of 607 W. Henley St., which was stopped in traffic. Tellado was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 11:35 p.m., Brendan Gene Chapman, 24, of 117 S. Seventh St., was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Chapman was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 4:02 p.m., Nicholas S. Smith, 35, of 319 N. 13th St., was arrested on a warrant issued by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Smith was turned over to deputies.
- Thursday, 4:02 p.m., Dustin Allen Haynes, 29, of 119 S. 11th St., was arrested on a warrant issued by the New York State Police out of Olean. Haynes’ status was not reported.
- Thursday, 4:20 p.m.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 6:37 p.m., Christopher J. Poling, 37, of Killbuck, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation. Poling was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 9:49 p.m., John L. Fillgrove, 28, of Olean, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, class E felonies; operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; uninspected motor vehicle and operating without insurance, infractions. Fillgrove was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 10:36 p.m.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Austin J. Hunt, 42, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on Howard Street. Hunt was processed and committed to Allegany County Jail on $500 cash bail or $1,000 property bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- DAYTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:27 a.m. Wednesday on Route 62 near Route 322. Brett C. Elberson, 32, of South Dayton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALFRED — Rex Oney, 44, of Alfred, was charged at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday with three counts of forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 23. Oney’s status was not reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday on Route 417 near Miller Road. Sieglinde S. Feenaughty, 56, of Allentown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday on Route 961F near Route 14. Lawrence J. Rizzo, 78. of Arkport, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday on Route 417 near Hidden Willow Lane. Toby A. Lindberg, 47, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
