MACHIAS — Reports on social media and emergency radio traffic indicated that Cattaraugus County deputy sheriffs and New York State Police troopers were involved in a manhunt in the vicinity of Reynolds Road Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 2 p.m., deputies were reported on the scene of an incident in a Reynolds Road residence and that shots had been fired.
Reports on social media could not be confirmed as of Wednesday night.
According to one social media post, state police arrived and a perimeter was set up relating to an active search for a male with a firearm. At one point the suspect was reportedly believed to be in a wooded area behind the Cattaraugus County transfer station on Route 16. The individual also reportedly fired at a state police drone.
A later post at 2:45 p.m. indicated that a state police helicopter was assisting with the search. The suspect was reportedly in custody at 3:20 p.m.
A call to the state police public information officer for Troop A, Trooper James O'Callaghan, was not returned Wednesday evening. No further information was available at press time.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 11:50 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Buffalo Street and Interstate 86. A vehicle operated by Joan Mongillo, 86, of Bradford, Pa., was turning from the interstate off-ramp when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Loralei A. Kenyon, 18, of 1569 Spencer Drive.
- Wednesday, 3:47 p.m., Kelly M. Crawford, 39, of 964 Portville-Olean Road, Portville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Crawford is due back in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 4:58 p.m., Steven R. Austin, 36, of 205 Worden Ave., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Austin allegedly violated an order of protection issued by Olean City Court. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, an 18-year-old Wellsville male was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. The charged stem from a traffic stop on South Brooklyn Avenue. The youth was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- COLDSPRING — Thomas R. Calkins, 51, of 1095 Central Road, Steamburg, and Marshall D. Jacobs, 34, of 1075 Central Road, Steamburg, were each charged at 7:44 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, both men allegedly violated orders of protection. Calkins and Jacobs were processed and released and are due back in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Desirea M. Lovell, 31, of 99 S. Main St., Franklinville, was charged at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree welfare fraud, class E felonies. The charges stem from an investigation into a complaint made in 2017 by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services of suspected welfare fraud. According to police, Lovell allegedly fraudulently received $1,935 in food stamps by concealing and failing to report income. She was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Allegany County
Sheriff’s Office
- WELLSVILLE — Wade D. Wilkinson, 24, of Bolivar, was charged July 14 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Wilkinson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE — Deric Avery-Sadler, 29, of Wellsville, was arrested July 16 on a violation of probation warrant. Avery Sadler was transported to Allegany County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
New York
State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86. Julie M. Bliven, 44, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday on Yankee Road near Abbott Road. Terry R. Hurlburt, 67, and Abigail J. Luzier, 25, both of Cuba, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- DELEVAN — Brandon J. Herbert, 35, of Delevan, was charged at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Herbert was also subsequently charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. These charges stem from an incident reported Jan. 6, 2019. Herbert was processed and released to a third party. He is du back in court at a later date.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:52 a.m. Wednesday on Route 19A near Route 27. Alexander R. Makowski, 22, of Houghton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.