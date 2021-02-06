LITTLE VALLEY — A Cattaraugus man is facing felony charges after extradition from Ohio on an indictment warrant issued from Cattaraugus County.
Steven Remington, 42, was charged at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday with first-degree rape, a class B felony, and second-degree assault, a class D felony.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that charges follow an investigation into a reported sexual assault that had occurred in New Albion.
Remington was taken to Cattaraugus County to answer the charges and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail awaiting arraignment.
New York State Police
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:42 a.m. Thursday on State Route 275 and Pangburn Road. The driver was reported to be a 17-year-old Belmont boy. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:46 a.m. Thursday on Merrie L. Main, 41, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:16 a.m. Thursday on Rush Creek and Barber roads. Marko Pilipovic, 23, of Shellsburg, Iowa and Jennifer M. Youngs, 36, of Freedom, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — Tristin L. Weidman, 24, of Belmont, was charged at 1:55 p.m. Thursday with possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- GRANGER — Joseph J. Cygan, 76, of Granger, was charged at 1:55 p.m. Thursday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:03 p.m. Thursday on Colonial Village MHP and State Route 417. Kevin A. Murphy, 55, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday on Route 417 and Sanford Hollow Road. Nicholas R. Chizewick, 22, of Olean, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:10 p.m. Thursday on County Road 26 and Lilly Road. Donna L. Nichols, 57, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:22 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at exit 27. Cass Nolet, 43, of Randolph, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS