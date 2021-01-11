LITTLE VALLEY — A Cattaraugus man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly made an unsuccessful attempt to escape the Cattaraugus County Jail in the village of Little Valley.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release Saturday that an investigation discovered that John C. Pasinski, 38, of Cattaraugus, “had caused significant damage to a window in his cell in an attempt to escape.”
Pasinski was charged Dec.28, 2020 with first—degree possession of prison contraband and attempted escape, both class D felonies, and third—degree criminal mischief, a class E felony.
Pasinski was arraigned and due to appear in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 9:51 p.m., Justin A. Anderson, 30, of Jamestown, was charged on a bench warrant and held for arraignment in Salamanca City Court.
- Friday, 10:51 p.m., David Fredlander, 34, was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and multiple traffic violations and infractions. Fredlander was held for arraignment and due to appear in Salamanca City Court at a later date.
- Friday, 10:57 p.m., Danay M. Marsh, 25, of Kill Buck, was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, a class D felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into a prison facility, all class A misdemeanors. Marsh was held for arraignment and due to appear in Salamanca City Court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Kenneth J. Grainer, 26, of Little Valley, was charged at 2:30 p.m. Thursday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; second-degree forgery, a class D felony; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Grainer was released with appearance tickets for Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Christopher A. Norton, 35, of Great Valley, was charged at about 11:30 a.m. Friday on an out-of-state crime of criminal contempt issued from the state of Pennsylvania. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail awaiting extradition.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Lindsey N. Cruz, 34, of Portville, was charged at 4 p.m. on a violation of probation warrant. She was taken to Cattaraugus County Jail to await arraignment.
- YORKSHIRE — Haley S. Ekroth, 24, of Chaffee, was charged at 1:58 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated both unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to stop at a stop sign, a violation. She was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:19 p.m. Friday on Fay Hollow and Maple Hill roads. Christopher L. Whitwood, 35, of Hinsdale, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:06 p.m. Friday on Cheney Road and Route 98. Jennifer R. Reiller, 33, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:45 p.m. Friday on Route 16 and Neamon Drive. Kevin P. O’Donnell, 48, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:50 p.m. Friday on State Route 243 and Cream Ridge Road. Tammy L. Bossinger, 54, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:55 p.m. Friday on Route 16 and Neamon Drive. Donald L. Head Jr., 47, of Kenmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:21 p.m. Friday on Bolivar and Yeager Hill roads. Brian Lowry, 66, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:44 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at mile marker 110. James W. Tompsett, 75, of Livonia, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Matthew M. Milks, 27, of Machias, was charged at 4:21 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions, a class D felony; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se with prior conviction, both class E felonies; an use of other vehicle without interlock, a class A misdemeanor. Milks was released to a third party.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:58 p.m. Saturday on Rock Springs and Fox Valley roads. Benjamin G. Meyer, 35, of Cattaraugus, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:07 p.m. on Route 98 and Galen Hill Road. John A. Pasco, 37, of Holland, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — Anthony J. Olejniczak, 54, of Hume, was charged at 8:07 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- WELLSVILLE
— Amber L. Pucula, 31, of Hornell, was charged at 9:48 p.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.