Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Jesse Todd Swanson, 29, of 1324 N. Union St., Olean, was charged at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to keep right and moved from lane unsafely, infractions. The charges stem from the investigation of an accident reported on Constitution Avenue. Swanson allegedly failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene, and was subsequently evaluated by a drug recognition expert and taken to Olean General Hospital for a blood draw. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- WIRT — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:32 p.m. Monday on Route 34 near Blaine Road. Gary A. Dorrett, 55, and John L. French, 51, both of Friendship, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday on Route 98 near Fish Hill Road. Pamela M. Wyatt, 61, of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near Exit 26. Roberto Mojica Marquez, 55, of Hudson, and an 18-year-old Friendship woman were listed as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Elizabeth and Monroe streets. Thomas F. Douglass, 41, of Cumberland, R.I., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday on Niles Hill Road. Kimberly A. Clark, 38, and Mary R. Woodhouse, 33, both of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Gerald Lapiere, 60, of Salamanca, was charged at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 18. Lapiere was reported held.
- YORKSHIRE — David J. Pizzuti, 22, of Delevan, was charged at 3 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. The charge stems from an incident reported July 23. He was also charged in a separate incident with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. Pizzuti was reported held.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday on Route 417 near Second Street. Tracy J. McGraw, 32, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near Route 43. Thomas Brian Wenban, 64, of Bath, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.