OLEAN — The Olean Police Department reported Thursday that a search of a residence ended with multiple drug-related charges for a local man.
Rahsean L. Holcome, 37, of 210 N. Second St., was charged at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors.
According to police, a search warrant obtained by the Street Crimes Unit allegedly resulted in the discovery of 20 grams of crack cocaine, 54 grams of fentanyl, a loaded shotgun, $6,700 in cash and other items used to package drugs.
Holcome was processed and held without bail to await further court proceedings.
The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force assisted with the investigation.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 11:28 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East State and King streets. A vehicle operated by Janet L. Emmerton, 48, of 119 E. Connell St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Lori B. Greenawalt, 58, of Hinsdale, which was stopped at a red light. Emmerton was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Thursday, 8:35 a.m., Jud E. Clark, 31, of Scio, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Clark was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 4:18 p.m., Lance R. Kayes, 33, of 121 S. Seventh St., was arrested on a warrant relating to charges of third-degree burglary, a class D felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. Kayes was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 8:47 a.m., Donald Wilson, 33, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Wilson was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 9:47 a.m., Alex Shumaker, 30, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Shumaker was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 11:50 a.m., Jamichel Garlock, 22, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Garlock was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 12:11 p.m., Jonathan Storey, no age given, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant. Storey was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 5:56 a.m., Teresa Marshall, 45, of Portville, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Marshall was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Carson D. Matison, 22, of Wellsville, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant in connection with previous charges of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and other unspecified traffic violations. Matison was released under pre-trial release conditions with the Allegany County Probation Department.
New York State Police
- HUME — Meghan J. Soto, 40, of Castile, was charged at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday with false written statement, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Monday. Soto was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — An 18-year-old Arcade resident was charged at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. The suspect was released with an appearance ticket.
- WILLING — Destiny M. Bremiller, 22, of Willing, was charged at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Bremiller was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Kimberly M. Stover, 31, of Allegany, was charged at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Stover was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near the West Almond ramp. Bruce A. Bertholf, 71, of Louisville, Ky., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WILLING — Dennis T. Harris, 72, of Willing, was charged at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Friday. Harris was released on his own recognizance.