Olean Police
- Saturday, 8 p.m., Timothy M. Hicks, 29, of Olean, was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief, both class D felonies. His status was not reported.
- Sunday, 12:09 a.m., Tony A. Gilcrease, 35, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; operation of a motor vehicle with no interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; and two traffic violations. He was released with an appearance ticket.