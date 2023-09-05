SMETHPORT, Pa. — A Smethport man is in McKean County Jail for mutiple felony counts alleging the repeated sexual assault of a child.
Robert Allen Tanner, 50, has been charged by Lewis Run-based state police with two counts of rape of a child, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and two counts of statutory sexual assault, all first-degree felonies; two counts of other related charges, second-degree felonies; endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 13, third-degree felonies; two counts each of endangering the welfare of a children and indecent assault of a person less than 13, first-degree misdemeanors; and two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16, second-degree misdemeanors.
The complaint charges Tanner with crimes against a juvenile from Sept. 26, 2021 to Feb. 23, 2023.
The case was initiated by a ChildLine report that a juvenile disclosed that Tanner had touched him inappropriately multiple times when he was 8 or 9. The victim told the investigator that Tanner had done things that “grown ups do” to him, the criminal complaint stated.
Tanner was arraigned late Monday before District Judge Bill Todd and remanded to McKean County Jail on $300,000 bail. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 18.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 9:34 p.m., Shawn E. Washington, 33, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. Washington was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 12:59 a.m., Ashley R. Meneil, 40, of Hemlock, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater with a previous conviction, class E felonies, and failure to yield right-of-way, an infection. Meneil was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 1:49 a.m., Jonathan T. Moyar, 33, of Canonsburg, Pa., was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to stop at a stop sign, an infraction. Moyar was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 11:02 a.m., Andrew J. Greinert, 33, of Little Valley, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Ried’s Food Barn. Greinert was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 3 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North First and Wayne streets. A vehicle operated by Haidyn M. Eddy, 19, of Salamanca, entered the intersection and reportedly collided with an electric scooter operated by a 17-year-old Olean resident.
- Saturday, 9:16 a.m., Aaron M. Minter, 34, of 203 N. Clinton St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Minter is due back in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 1:03 p.m., Max Christopher Braun, 30, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Braun was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 1:24 p.m., Katherine Ann Ray, 41, no permanent address, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. Ray was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 5:29 p.m., Dasia M. Skinner, 24, of 110 N. 17th St., was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation.The charges stem from a reported dispute. Skinner was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 7:40 p.m., Shawn Michael Chastain, 47, of 119 S. 11th St., was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors, and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Chastain’s status was not reported.
- Sunday, 10:58 p.m., Kason James Black, 18, of 223 S. Third St., was charged with second-degree rape, a class D felony, and sexual misconduct, a class A misdemeanor. Black was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 2:38 a.m., Jacob Young, 21, of Salamanca, was charged with aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt, class E felonies; criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Young was held pending arraignment.
- Monday, 7:37 p.m., Daniel Huff, 40, of Gowanda, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Huff was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ASHFORD — Robert France, 63, of Ashford, was charged at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. France was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE Valley — Michelle Perrington, 34, of Yorkshire, was charged at 2:49 p.m. Aug. 28 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported April 21. Perrington was held on bail.
- SALAMANCA — Andrew J. Jaquish, 37, of Salamanca, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Aug. 29 on a felony warrant issued out of Ellicottville Town Court. Jaquish was released with an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD — Mackenzie Patrick Green, 27, of Little Valley, was arrested at 10:21 a.m. Thursday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Green was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
New York State Police
- ANDOVER — Adam C. Satterlee, 44, of Wellsville, was charged at 11:45 a.m. Friday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident reported Aug. 18. Satterlee was reported held.
- ALLEGANY — Denise L. Calkins, 67, of Allegany, was charged at 3:40 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Calkins was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:41 p.m. Friday on East Main Street near Seventh Street. Jacqueline S. Nelson, 57, of Bradford, Pa., and Earl E. Crouse, 74, for Allegany, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- ANDOVER — Taneeka R. Pleace, 27, of Lakeview, and Jennifer L. Russell, 40, of East Concord, were each charged at 9:41 p.m. Friday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Pleace and Russell were released with appearance tickets.
- BIRDSALL — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:46 p.m. Saturday on Route 15B near Route 16. Vicki G. Curry, 50, of Nunda, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CUBA — Joshua C. Pingie, 31, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 5:14 a.m. Sunday with third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and two counts for fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. Pingie’s status was not reported.
- HINSDALE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:18 a.m. Sunday on Route 16 at the exit 27 off-ramp. Michelle M. McCloskey, 39, of Angelica, and Amy L. Ramadhan, 65, of West Seneca, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- SCIO — An 18-year-old Wellsville resident was charged at 10:44 a.m. Sunday with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported July 12. the suspect was released with an appearance ticket.
- CATTARAUGUS — Jasper G. Woodring, 47, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 1:22 p.m. Sunday with theft of services, a class A misdemeanor. Woodring was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — A 15-year-old Yorkshire resident was charged at 5:33 p.m. Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. The youth’s status was not reported.
- GOWANDA — Michelle D. Bazluki, 56, of Cherry Creek, was charged at 10:27 p.m. Sunday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Bazluki was released with an appearance ticket.
- RICHBURG — Joseph A. Anderson, 35, of Buffalo, was charged at 3:13 a.m. Monday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree criminal obstruction of governmental administration, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and four counts of resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. Anderson’s status was not reported.
- RICHBURG — Charles A. Buchholz, 37, no address given, was charged at 3:13 a.m. Monday with fourth-degree criminal facilitation, fifth-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors. Buchholz’s status is not reported.
- RUSHFORD — Christopher R. Ruehl, 40, of Houghton, was charged at 4:13 a.m. Monday with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. Ruehl was reported held.