WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville man has been charged with rape, the Wellsville Police Department announced Wednesday.
The unnamed 18-year-old was charged Tuesday with second-degree rape, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported earlier this month.
The man was processed and released under supervision of the Allegany County Probation Department’s pre-trial release program, and is due back in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 4:27 a.m., Lawrence D. Cook, 42, of 118 E. Greene St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Cook was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 9:59 a.m., Marayama M. Ramadhan, 36, of 554 Martha Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of second-degree burglary, a class C felony; second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; third-degree assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. Ramadhan’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 2:10 p.m., no injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident on West State Street near Sixth Street. A vehicle operated by Theodore J. Price, 84, of Bradford, Pa., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Monte J. Ives, 68, of Wellsville, which was stopped in traffic. Ives’ vehicle was subsequently pushed into a vehicle operated by Carl Diane E. Olson, 60, of Eldred, Pa.
- Wednesday, 6:03 p.m., Molly C. Nicoletta, 38, of 112 W. Riverside Drive, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony. Nicoletta was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Michael A. Havers, 53, of Allegany, was charge at 3 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. According to deputies, Havers allegedly broke into a residence in the town of Salamanca and stole property. He was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- AMITY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday on Route 19 near Tuckers Corners Road. Mark D. Gill, 62, of Addison, and Ryan Scott Wolfer, 25, of Freedom, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday on Route 16 near Worden Road. Kevin A. Stanbro, 57, of Franklinville, and an 18-year-old Olean man were listed as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Gerald T. Leddick, 59, of Limestone, was charged at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Leddick was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
