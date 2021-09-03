GREAT VALLEY — A Buffalo man has been arrested on rape charges, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.
Antonio R. Benson, 25, was charged at 6 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sexual act, class E felonies; sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors.
The charges stem from an incident reported Aug. 14.
Benson was processed and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held on $250 cash bail or $2,500 property bond.
A statement from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office indicated that due to the age of the victim and nature of the allegations, no further details would be released at this time.
- Wednesday, 10:03 p.m., Roger McCracken, 49, of Somerset, Pa., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Criminal Court relating to previous charges of third-degree burglary, a class D felony; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class A misdemeanors. McCracken was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Rachel M. Kizer, 34, of Friendship, was charged with three counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from incidents reported at the Dollar General, Auto Zone and Tractor Supply. Kizer was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- DELEVAN — Patrik M. Dabols, 30, of Springville, was charged at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Dabols was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- CLARKSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday on Route 305 near School Street. Donald P. Dearmitt, 69, of Olean, and Lily June Blauvelt, 20, of Cuba, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 417 and Finch Street. Charles Perry Smith, 85, of Olean, and Kathleen A. Stabb, 63, of Portville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday on Sherlock Hollow Road near Redding Road. Deborah A. Rouse, 70, of Hinsdale, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- SCIO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 19 and Route 10. Roger A. Johnson, 31, of Wellsville, and a 16-year-old Ulysses, Pa., male, were listed as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
