Olean Police
- Wednesday, 4:24 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State Street and Independence Drive. A vehicle operated by Ashlee E. Chase, 21, of 7056 Route 16, Franklinville, reportedly ran through a red light and struck a vehicle operated by Manyu Tian, 60, of Seaford, Conn., causing damage to both vehicles. Chase was subsequently cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, an infraction.
- Sunday, 12:48 a.m., John R. Roulo, 38, of 605 Front St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Roulo was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 4:55 p.m., Antwon Jacobs, 40, of Salamanca, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 5:28 p.m., Wesley Kindt, 54, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor; and consuming alcohol in public, a violation. Kindt was processed and held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 7:26 p.m., Nicholas Finch, 28, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 12:54 a.m., Lisa Traina, 41, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.18% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; and inadequate headlights, an infraction. Traina was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 2:22 a.m., Leonard Printup, 55, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; unsafe turn, failure to keep right improper turn, failure to obey a traffic control device and refusal to take a breath test, infractions. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 11:08 p.m., Shaylee P. Wilder, 23, of Salamanca, was arrested on two bench warrants. She was held pending arraignment.
- Sunday, 12:57 a.m., Charisse D. Ground, 36, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. Ground was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 1:04 a.m., Joseph E. Sage, 49, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a violation. Sage was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 1:13 a.m., Rosalind L. Ground, 56, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors; drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, refusal to take a breath test, moved from lane unsafely and failure to keep right, infractions. Ground was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- YORKSHIRE — Austin C. Frederick, 19, of 3 Second Ave., Franklinville, was charged at 8:21 p.m. Sept. 19 with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charges stem from a domestic incident reported Sept. 18 in Machias. Frederick was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a Larter date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Wade J. Bigham, 35, of 150 Kody Lane, Delevan and Shelly M. Hubbard, 32, of 10567 Lower Gulf Road, Randolph, were each charged at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Hubbard was additionally charged with reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charges stem from a domestic incident reported Sept. 18 in Machias. Bigham and Hubbard were each issued a stay away order of protection and released on their own recognizance. They are due back in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Olivia L. Marsh, 21, of 3050 Elton Road, Yorkshire, was arrested at 6:42 a.m. Friday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. She was processed and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail where she was held without bail.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Jeremiah C. Wilson, 43, of Hinsdale, was charged at 8:30 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. an unclassified misdemeanor. Wilson’s status was not reported.
- SARDINIA — Darrin S. Newman, 52, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 10:59 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Newman was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Jordan J. Cornelius, 19, of Wellsville, was charged at 12:58 a.m. Saturday with two counts each of second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. Cornelius was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Deborah D. Jackson, 61, of Wellsville, was charged at 2:09 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Jackson was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- WELLSVILLE — Jeremiah C. English, 25, of Andover, was charged at 2:44 a.m. Saturday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors. English was additionally charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors, in connection with an incident reported July 2 in Andover; and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor, for an incident reported in Scio. English was reported held.
- NAPOLI — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:59 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 242 and Allegany Road. Lisa Cathleen Dechane, 40, of Great Valley, and Eric K. Patterson, 31, of Sloane, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- PERRYSBURG — Edwin Chmielewski, 32, of Perrysburg, was charged at 8:58 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Chmielewski was released on bail.
- MACHIAS