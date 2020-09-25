Olean Police
- Thursday, 12:14 p.m., Sunni M. Clark, 42, of 118 Greene St., was arrested on a warrant issued by the Hornell Police Department relating to a previous charge of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony. Clark was turned over to the Hornell Police Department.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Nicole M. Vazquez, 45, of 2152 Elton Road, Delevan, was charged at 1 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, class D felonies. The charges stem from the investigation into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in 2018. Vazquez allegedly fraudulently received $5,812 in SNAP benefits by concealing and failing to report income. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday on Route 417 near Sanford Hollow Road. Alexander R. Smith, 34, of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near exit 29. Delores L. Mogg, 48, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday on Route 219 near North Main Street. Charles R. Johnson, 57, of St. Marys, Pa., and Joseph Alan Kasper, 40, of Brandon, Fla., were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Hilario Maldonado, 28, of Olean, was charged at 9 p.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, class A misdemeanors. Maldonado’s status was not reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street near Obi Road. Justin Edward Sabol, 35, of Marysville, Wash., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:29 p.m. Wednesday on Route 275 near Johnson Road. Michelle A. Morris, 30, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
