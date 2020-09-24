BELFAST — Two Belfast residents face multiple burglary charges relating to five separate incidents reported since late August, the New York State Police reported Wednesday.
Joshua L. Maxwell, 40, and Marian K. Nersinger, 41, were each charged at 8 p.m. Tuesday with five counts of second-degree burglary, class D felonies.
The charges stem from incidents reported Aug. 27 in Belfast, Sept. 3 in Scio, Sept. 9 in Scio, Sept. 11 in Belfast and Sept. 17 in Scio.
Maxwell and Nersinger were both reported held.
No further information was available Wednesday night.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 4:44 p.m., David Lee Bliss, 24, of 112 S. Second St., was arrested on a violation of probation warrant. He was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 6:17 p.m., Nasrudin H. Wright, 30, of 1208 Reed St., was charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony; second-degree menacing, petit larceny and two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident, during which Wright allegedly held a knife on a female victim and stole a cell phone. He was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 8:45 a.m., San P. Nestell, 29, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, class A misdemeanors. Nestell was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Jarrette R. LaFlash, 35, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and making a terroristic threat, class D felonies. The charges stem from an incident reported on Pleasant Street. LaFlash was processed and committed to Allegany County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- YORKSHIRE — Cody R. Bemish, 27, of 10250 Pleasant Valley Road, Yorkshire, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Bemish was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
- OLEAN — Christopher J. Spiller, 43, of 412 S. Third St., Olean, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Monday on two violation of probation warrants. Spiller was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- WILLING — Kelsey R. Perry, 24, of Whitesville, was charged at 11:35 p.m. Sept. 12 with driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions, a class D felony; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; and use of a motor vehicle without an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor. Perry was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- RUSHFORD — April M. Baldwin, 33, of Rushford, was charged at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree assault, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Monday. Baldwin was reported held.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday near Weatherby Road. Jan R. Sluyter, 71, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday on MicKinstry Road near Townline Road. Stephen L. Bull, 58, of Machias, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.