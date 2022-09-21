Olean Police
- Monday, 12:44 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and South 16th streets. A vehicle operated by Dennis R. Haught, 75, of Happy Hollow Road, attempted to change lanes when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Olivia E. Ham, 20, of South 16th Street. Haught was subsequently cited for unsafe lane change, an infraction.
- Monday, 5:27 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Wayne streets. A vehicle operated by Blaze D. Harrison, 20, of Allegany, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Robert T. Prizel, 62, of Windfall Road. Harrison was subsequently charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and following too closely, an infraction.
- Monday, 9:50 p.m., Andrew T. Russell, 23, of Ceres, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Russell allegedly stole merchandise valued at $5.99 from the Country Fair on North 12th Street. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 3 p.m., Ryan Allan Tarr, 31, of 312 N. Seventh St., was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Tarr’s status was not reported.