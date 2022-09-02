- Wednesday, 2:49 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Wayne Street and Constitution Avenue. A vehicle operated by Carleigh J. Spiller, 31, of 554 Martha Ave., was attempting to make a turn when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Elaine M. Rosetti, 63, of Center Street, which was stopped in traffic. Spiller was subsequently cited for moving from lane unsafely, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 7:57 p.m., Calvin James Weis, 30, of 512 Wayne St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Weis was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 4:46 p.m., Edward L. Button, 25, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Button allegedly stole merchandise valued at $11.97 from Ried’s Food Barn. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 11:56 p.m., Christina French, 32, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. French was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Sean M. Dawson, 29, of Wellsville, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported in August on East Genesee Street. Dawson was processed and committed to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 property bond or $40,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday on Route 16 near McCann Hollow Road. Dorothy Abbott, 72, of Port Allegany, Pa., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BOLIVAR — Jeremiah D. Edwards, 30, of Wellsville, was charged at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported July 21. Edwards was additionally charged with fifth-degree conspiracy, a class A misdemeanor, in connection with an incident reported July 7 in Belmont. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- BELMONT — JME A. Edwards, 29, of Wellsville, was charged at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree forgery, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported July 7. Edwards’ status was not reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- MOUNT JEWETT, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:59 a.m. Aug. 26 on Route 6 near Lower Lindholm Road. Nicholas M. Mack, 21, of Smethport, was identified as the driver. One suspected minor injury was reported.