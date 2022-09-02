Police report image

Olean Police

  • Wednesday, 2:49 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Wayne Street and Constitution Avenue. A vehicle operated by Carleigh J. Spiller, 31, of 554 Martha Ave., was attempting to make a turn when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Elaine M. Rosetti, 63, of Center Street, which was stopped in traffic. Spiller was subsequently cited for moving from lane unsafely, an infraction.
  • Wednesday, 7:57 p.m., Calvin James Weis, 30, of 512 Wayne St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Weis was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
  • Thursday, 4:46 p.m., Edward L. Button, 25, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Button allegedly stole merchandise valued at $11.97 from Ried’s Food Barn. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social