Cuba Police
- Sunday, 2 p.m., Maria K. Covert, 21, of Olean, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Covert was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Daniel E. Fronczak, 45, of Bolivar, was charged with public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on North Main Street. Fronczak was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, an 18-year-old Wellsville man was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported on the Genesee Parkway. The youth was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Robert A. Adams, no age provided, of 382 E. Race St., Salamanca, was charged at 4 p.m. Monday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. According to deputies, Adams allegedly stole an unspecified quantity of electrical wire from an ongoing construction project in Great Valley. His status was not reported.
New York State Police
- ASHFORD — Alexander E. Lanigan, 19, of Sanford, Maine, was charged at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors; and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. Lanigan was reported held.
- LEON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday on Dredge Road near Route 322. Melanie A. Austin, 54, of Silver Creek, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A 17-year-old Amity male was charged at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday with criminal obstruction of breathing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. The youth was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- NEW HUDSON — Edward A. Bulkeley, 55, of Cuba, was charged at 1 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Aug. 25. Bulkeley was released on cash bail.
- LYNDON — Annetta N. Barrett, 35, no address given, was charged at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 12. Barrett was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Tiffany A. Colon, 34, of Olean, was charged at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Colon was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Paul E. Tyler, 34, of Olean, was charged at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. The charge stems from an incident reported May 10. Tyler was reported held.
- RUSHFORD — Mitchel Hinkley, 40, of Caneadea, was charged at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Hinkley was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday on Olive Street near Main Street. Dennis G. Day, 60, of Bolivar, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:06 a.m. Wednesday on Route 16 near Coal Chutes Road. Ibrahim M. Yahya, 62, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.