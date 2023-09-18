Olean Police
- Thursday, 9 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East State Street and Grossman Avenue. A vehicle operated by David R. Muir, 76, of Taggarty Avenue, was making a turn when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Ray E. Luzier, 71, of Allegany. Muir was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Friday, 2:30 p.m., Ashley M. King, 39, of 1593 Goodrich Ave., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. King allegedly stole merchandise valued at $39.92 from Country Fair on East State Street. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 9:49 a.m., Anthony Joseph Gallo, 34, of 515 N. Seventh St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Gallo was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 11:22 a.m., Matthew J. Herbert, 43, of 133 S. Third St., was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Herbert was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 3:32 p.m., Terry L. Hurd, 38, of 515 Third Ave., was charged with driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions, a class D felony; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; use of motor vehicle without an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; no license and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, infractions. Hurd is due back in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 7:17 p.m., Jovon Taylor Hall, 31, of 409 Laurens St., was arrested on a bench warrant related to charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. Hall was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 9:58 p.m., Kyle J. Irvin, 21, of 109 S. 12th St., was charged with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. Irvin was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 11:29 p.m., Max Braun, 30, of Salamanca, was arrested on warrants issued out of Salamanca City Court. Braun was held pending arraignment.
- Saturday, 6:49 p.m., Codi Curtin, 27, of Salamanca, was charged with aggravated family offense and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, class E felonies; third-degree coercion, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Curtin’s status was not reported.
- Sunday, 2:31 a.m., Kyla Harper, 29, of Webster, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanors, and speeding, an infraction. Harper was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- ELLICOTTVILLE — DeWayne T. Solomon, 41, of Salamanca, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Niagara County Court. Solomon was turned over to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
- ASHFORD — Paul D. Williams, 51, of Niagara Falls, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Allegany Town Court. Williams was processed and released on his own recognizance.
New York
State Police
- ANGELICA — Tony J. Beckhorn, 25, of Angelica, was charged at 4:10 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors, and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. Beckhorn was released with an appearance ticket.