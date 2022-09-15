WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville man faces more than two dozen counts of animal neglect, the New York State Police reported Wednesday.
Patrick J. Sheehy, 38, was charged at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and 28 counts of neglect of an impounded animal, an unclassified misdemeanor.
Sheehy was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
No further information was available Wednesday night.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 5:17 p.m., Dalton J. Russell, 27, of 554 Martha Ave., was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Russell was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, David A. Stowe Sr., 44, of Wellsville, was charged with a violation of probation. He was committed to Allegany County Jail, where he was held without bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — Daniel A. Berry, 22, of Hinsdale, was charged at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday with criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and four counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Monday. Berry was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- COLDSPRING — Joshua K. Crist, 41, of Frewsburg, was charged at 6:35 p.m. Monday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and three counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Aug. 22. Crist was reported held.