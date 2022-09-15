Police report image

WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville man faces more than two dozen counts of animal neglect, the New York State Police reported Wednesday.

Patrick J. Sheehy, 38, was charged at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and 28 counts of neglect of an impounded animal, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social